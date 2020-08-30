Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.03

Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.03 and traded as high as $36.94. Silicom shares last traded at $36.49, with a volume of 9,700 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SILC. ValuEngine raised Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Silicom in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average of $33.03. The company has a market cap of $262.56 million, a PE ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $23.05 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Silicom in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 46.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

