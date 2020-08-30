Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director Sells C$19,640.00 in Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$19,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,306,060.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$41,120.00.

On Monday, July 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total value of C$35,800.00.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.56. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$11.34.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.