Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.28 and traded as high as $7.86. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $7.65, with a volume of 21,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

The company has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 10th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNOA)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

