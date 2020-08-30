Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.19

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.01. Sophiris Bio shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 21,488 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $256,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.19.

Sophiris Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

