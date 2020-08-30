SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Sells $50,847.99 in Stock

SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 45,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $50,847.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 337,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,102.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SGRP opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 million, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. SPAR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.38.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $61.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

