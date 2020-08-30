Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Stanley Black & Decker has a payout ratio of 39.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to earn $8.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $165.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $131.94. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total value of $3,523,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,463,836.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.88.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

