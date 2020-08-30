State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 1,140 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Eversource Energy worth $21,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 27,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 267,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,694 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ES shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.60.

Shares of ES stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.58 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

