State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 7,790 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $17,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. CX Institutional raised its holdings in American Water Works by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in American Water Works by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $150.47.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on American Water Works to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In related news, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at $18,950,441.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total value of $697,918.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.