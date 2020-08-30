State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 36,371 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Agilent Technologies worth $22,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of A opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The company has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.15.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $607,770.47. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,299 shares of company stock worth $8,516,727 over the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cfra cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.05.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

