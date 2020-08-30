State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 174,658 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 174,658 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day moving average of $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

