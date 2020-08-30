State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 5,228 Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,228 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.29% of WEX worth $21,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WEX by 24.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in WEX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $59,106,000. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WEX alerts:

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 13,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.54, for a total value of $2,246,046.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,790.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on WEX in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.35.

WEX opened at $164.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day moving average is $151.50. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $236.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.88.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $347.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.05 million. WEX had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.