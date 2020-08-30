State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 9,405 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.08% of Cummins worth $20,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $208.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.97. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $215.43.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 34.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Bank of America upped their target price on Cummins from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cummins from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.12.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

