Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stealth BioTherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 million, a P/E ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 2.89.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $417,000. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 3,650.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

