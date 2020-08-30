StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives $47.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on STNE shares. BidaskClub raised StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bradesco Corretora cut StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on StoneCo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo stock opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day moving average of $35.37. StoneCo has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $55.00.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

