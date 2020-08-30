Storj (STORJ) Trading Up 111.6% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, Storj has traded up 111.6% against the US dollar. One Storj token can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00005721 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, Gate.io, Huobi and OKEx. Storj has a market capitalization of $131.36 million and approximately $252.10 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Storj’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,606,528 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io.

Storj can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, OKEx, Poloniex, Livecoin, IDAX, Tidex, Huobi, Liquid, Bittrex, CoinTiger, IDEX, Liqui, Ethfinex, Gate.io, ABCC, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

