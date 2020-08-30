Storm Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million (STORM)

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storm token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, Bitbns and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008626 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00148345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.01639197 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00199916 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000834 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00187639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s genesis date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com.

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, HitBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit, Radar Relay, Binance, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, IDEX, Kyber Network, Coinnest, WazirX and Bitbns. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

