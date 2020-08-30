Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.09

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.09 and traded as high as $1.60. Streamline Health Solutions shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 33,424 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

