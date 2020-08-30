Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Bought by Wasatch Advisors Inc.

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,426 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 66.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $24.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Suncor Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.11.

NYSE SU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.60. 4,473,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,367,123. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.1565 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 28.77%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

