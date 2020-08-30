SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.34

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and traded as high as $12.98. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR shares last traded at $12.98, with a volume of 1,341 shares changing hands.

SVCBY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Danske downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.06.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.