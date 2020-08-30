SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) Receives $25.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.57.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SVMK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on SVMK from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on SVMK in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on SVMK from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SVMK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Get SVMK alerts:

In other SVMK news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 4,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $107,568.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $38,292.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 453,413 shares of company stock valued at $10,420,099. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVMK by 83.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,352,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after buying an additional 1,979,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in SVMK during the first quarter worth approximately $14,254,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 59.4% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,074 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SVMK by 69.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,331,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 951,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in SVMK by 4.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,950,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,981,000 after acquiring an additional 656,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK opened at $24.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.21. SVMK has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $25.69.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.10 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.