Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.62

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and traded as low as $3.62. Tapinator shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 2,343 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

About Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM)

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 mobile gaming titles, such as Video Poker Classic, Solitaire Dash, and Crypto Trillionaire. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.