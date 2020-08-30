Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,867 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $8,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Teleflex by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded up $4.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $385.02. 147,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,617. The company has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $375.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $405.07.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total value of $74,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

