Telsey Advisory Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its target price increased by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $10.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet cut GAP from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of GAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

NYSE GPS opened at $17.54 on Friday. GAP has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.51.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GAP had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $436,052.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,005 shares in the company, valued at $89,944.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GAP by 74.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in GAP by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in GAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in GAP by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,210 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

