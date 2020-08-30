Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.70

Telstra Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and traded as low as $10.36. Telstra shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 9,900 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Telstra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

About Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, communities, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Telstra Operations, and Telstra Wholesale.

