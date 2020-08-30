Thore Cash (TCH) Price Down 7.5% Over Last Week

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 36% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Thore Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $106,938.60 and approximately $114,637.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Thore Cash has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00528671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002819 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 tokens. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

Thore Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

