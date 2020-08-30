Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 77,930 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.07% of Motorola Solutions worth $16,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 325.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $153.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded Motorola Solutions to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.08.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.