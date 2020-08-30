Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 93 Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Iqvia were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Iqvia by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,942,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,647,000 after acquiring an additional 149,014 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in Iqvia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $742,551,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Iqvia by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,897,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $528,219,000 after acquiring an additional 969,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Iqvia by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,893,000 after acquiring an additional 56,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:IQV opened at $161.22 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $81.79 and a 1-year high of $169.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 237.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iqvia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.11.

In related news, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.94 per share, with a total value of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of Iqvia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,581,917.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,053,694 shares of company stock valued at $485,942,584 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

