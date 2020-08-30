ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.29

Shares of ThyssenKrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $7.18. ThyssenKrupp shares last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 14 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ThyssenKrupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.29.

ThyssenKrupp (OTCMKTS:TYEKF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter. ThyssenKrupp had a negative return on equity of 101.46% and a negative net margin of 5.74%.

ThyssenKrupp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TYEKF)

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.