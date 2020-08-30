Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.91

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.91 and traded as high as $56.40. Topps Tiles shares last traded at $55.00, with a volume of 486,389 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TPT shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topps Tiles in a report on Monday, June 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 46.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 45.91. The firm has a market cap of $104.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 646.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

In other news, insider Robert Parker bought 50,000 shares of Topps Tiles stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £21,000 ($27,440.22).

About Topps Tiles (LON:TPT)

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for homeowners and tile fitters in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles. It also provides adhesives and grouts; and tools and essentials, such as trims, underfloor heating products, cutters, tools and accessories, cleaning and maintenance products, underfloor heating products, and wet room products.

