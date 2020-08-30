TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $358.69

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $358.69 and traded as high as $360.86. TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at $357.50, with a volume of 274,385 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 347.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 358.69.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is an investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize shareholders’ total returns by investing in the shares and securities of property companies and property related businesses internationally. The Company also invests in investment property located in the United Kingdom only.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.