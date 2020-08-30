TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Shares of TA opened at C$8.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.37. TransAlta has a twelve month low of C$5.32 and a twelve month high of C$11.23.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$437.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that TransAlta will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TA has been the subject of several recent research reports. CSFB raised their price objective on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TransAlta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.64.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

