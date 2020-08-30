Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.31. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1,026,704 shares traded.

TRQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.67.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$385.43 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.