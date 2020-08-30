United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.20

United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.20 and traded as high as $11.48. United Bancorp shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2,255 shares trading hands.

UBCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of United Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.20.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). United Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) by 532.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

