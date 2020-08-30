Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Receives $192.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $192.43.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OLED shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:OLED traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.39. The company had a trading volume of 264,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,696. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $105.11 and a 52 week high of $230.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Display will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 1,694 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.22, for a total transaction of $312,068.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 259,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,761,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mauro Premutico sold 11,065 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.31, for a total transaction of $2,072,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 425.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Display by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 58,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Universal Display by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

