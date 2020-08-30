Uptrennd Price Tops $0.0377 on Major Exchanges (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $6.43 million and $542,858.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges including Altilly and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00581724 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.01471393 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00031262 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000699 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008599 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000199 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 44.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (1UP) is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 995,554,318 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,649,214 tokens. Uptrennd's official website is www.uptrennd.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Altilly. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the exchanges listed above.

