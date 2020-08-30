Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Urban Outfitters have increased in the past three months. Continued strength in the company’s digital business is aiding performance. Notably, it delivered a stellar second-quarter fiscal 2021 with earnings and sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Robust strength in its digital channel largely offset the weakness across its store channel in the quarter. This momentum persisted in the first three weeks of August, and management expects this to continue in the back half of fiscal. Also, disciplined cost-control actions aided operating margin in the quarter. However, year-over-year decline in sales continued as stores were closed for part of the quarter and experienced lower productivity after reopening. Also, weak gross margin persisted on higher delivery and logistics costs coupled with deleveraged store-occupancy expense.”

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on URBN. UBS Group began coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.37 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.34.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.68. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $803.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 11,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $285,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,775 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,338 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 71.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Outfitters (URBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.