Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $916,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 122,488 shares during the period.

VMBS traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. 914,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,633. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

