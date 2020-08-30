Vertcoin Price Hits $0.31 on Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.21 million and approximately $319,269.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00002631 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bitsane, YoBit and Bittylicious. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,619.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.20 or 0.03495923 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.78 or 0.02330402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00500474 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.99 or 0.00817482 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.69 or 0.00685823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00055992 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00013364 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 56,295,822 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

Vertcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, Bittylicious, YoBit, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Coinroom, Bitsane, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Upbit and QBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

