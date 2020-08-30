Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.66

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAKE) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $14.40. Wake Forest Bancshares shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66.

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter.

About Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Wake Forest Federal Savings & Loan Association that provides various banking products and services. It offers now checking accounts, money market accounts, passbook savings accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes fixed mortgage loans, balloon mortgages, home equity loans, construction loans, commercial real estate mortgages, and commercial lines of credit, as well as loans secured by residential investment properties and land, and deposit loans.

