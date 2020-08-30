Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 53.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.12. 876,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,127. The stock has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $134.36.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus boosted their price target on PPG Industries from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

