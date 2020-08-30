Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.38 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.93.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.71. 3,190,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.32. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

