Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $172.80

Shares of Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:WKOF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.80 and traded as high as $187.00. Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $185.00, with a volume of 2,203 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 145.93.

About Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund (LON:WKOF)

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with an attractive return on their investment, predominantly through long-term capital appreciation. The Company intends to return to shareholders all dividends received, net of withholding tax on an annual basis.

