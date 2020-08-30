Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.93

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.93 and traded as high as $9.10. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $9.09, with a volume of 8,638 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day moving average of $8.70.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 176.7% in the second quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 13.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.