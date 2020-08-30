Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.56.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,605 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.8% during the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,084,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 114,200 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,195,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 470,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,958. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $236.01 million, a P/E ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.87. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.39.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.17 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

