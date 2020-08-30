WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.12 and last traded at $7.30. Approximately 1,358,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,261,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

