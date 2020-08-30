Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $211.87

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $211.87 and traded as low as $186.50. Wincanton shares last traded at $196.00, with a volume of 46,982 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The stock has a market cap of $241.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 182.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 211.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

In other Wincanton news, insider Stewart Oades bought 10,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of £19,822.02 ($25,900.98).

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

