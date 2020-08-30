Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.52

Yellow Pages Ltd (TSE:Y)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.52 and traded as high as $11.73. Yellow Pages shares last traded at $11.70, with a volume of 1,985 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Yellow Pages from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27. The company has a market capitalization of $223.76 million and a P/E ratio of 3.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.23.

Yellow Pages Company Profile (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company. It offers a suite of apps, Websites, and print media to suit the search preferences of Canadians. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management and digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

