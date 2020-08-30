Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 11.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 3,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 9,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.57. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,941,661.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.