Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Post -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the lowest is ($0.82). aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($1.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.49) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 190.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.92%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright raised aTyr Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

In other aTyr Pharma news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $25,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,928 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,067,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.94. 29,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,041. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

