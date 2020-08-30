Zacks: Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.69). Insmed reported earnings per share of ($0.68) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($2.49). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 147.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.15%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $34.94.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,576,473.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,283.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Insmed by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Insmed during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insmed by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.